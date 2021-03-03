Did you know Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh got hitched in 2014 itself?

Mumbai: When we think of a IT couple of true love in Bollywood, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh come to mind. The poster couple, who met in 2012, are head over heels in love with each other even now. ‘DeepVeer’, with their sizzling chemistry, have been redefining relationship goals ever since they got married and well, each time they step out together, they just send paparazzi and fans into a frenzy.

From supporting each other to dropping sweet comments on each other’s Instagram posts, Ranveer and Deepika always grab the attention of their fans. The way Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh dote on each other is the solid fact that remains even after 2 years of being married.

For the uninitiated, Ranveer and Deepika fell in love with each other while shooting for their film Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela. The couple kept their relationship low key and dated for years before getting hitched.

The couple tied the knot in 2018 in Konkani and Sindhi rituals and have been inseparable since then. Before tying the knot, Ranveer and Deepika apparently dated each other for six years. The couple’s destination wedding pictures had taken the internet by storm.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s secret engagement

But do you know Deepika and Ranveer got engaged to each other in 2014 after dating each other for two years? Yes, you heard that right. The power couple got hitched 4 years before their marriage and the revelation was made by ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actress in an interview with Filmfare post her wedding with Ranveer.

Deepika Padukone shared that they got engaged four years before their wedding in a private ceremony. “No one knows this. We got engaged four years ago. Only his parents and my parents and our respective sisters knew about it,” the Bajirao Mastani actress was quoted saying.

Their upcoming projects

Meanwhile, speaking about the work front, this power couple, who had last collaborated for Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Padmaavat, will be next seen in Kabir Khan’s much awaited ’83 marking their first collaboration post wedding.

Deepika Padukone also has Shakun Batra’s untitled next with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, Siddharth Anand’s Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Nag Ashwin’s next with South star Prabhas and Siddharth Anand’s Pathan alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

Ranveer has four films lined up for release this year. The actor is busy shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. He will also be seen playing a cop in an extended cameo in Akshay Kumar -starrer Sooryavanshi which will mark his return as Simmba on April 2.