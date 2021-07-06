Did you know Kapil Sharma was a part of Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar’ ?

Mumbai: We are pretty sure many of you might have watched ‘Gadar : Ek prem katha’ several times now and are ardent fans of the film. The film which recently completed 20 years is one of the most popular films of the 2000’s.

The film was recently in buzz for marking 20 years and many trivia and unknown facts about the film started doing rounds. One such really fascinating fact that many of you might know is that successful comedian and show host Kapil Sharma has a very special connection with the Sunny Deol & Ameesha Patel starrer.

According to reports in Prabhat Khabar, a scene of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was being shot in Amritsar, where Kapil Sharma also lived at that time. His father was then in the police force and was on duty on the sets of the film. That’s why the comedian reached the shooting set with his father. At the same time, someone had started a rumour that Sunny Deol has also reached. Later it was found that Sunny Paji had not come there, and some other scene was being shot.

Kapil Sharma recollected that Amrish Puri and Ameesha Patel were shooting a scene at that time. He was at the shooting location with a friend. He said that they were told that they would have to run away and board the train as soon as the action is called. Ameesha Patel tried to board the train twice, but she could not.

Kapil later came to know that he did not even have to board the train. He said that he had boarded the train two or three times. But he felt that his scene would not be able to come in the crowd.

Kapil Sharma further said that action director Tinu Verma stood on the jeep and talked about the scene. “When I saw an empty space, I ran. He grabbed me and gave me a sweet slur. I told him that when you spoke action, I ran. They chased me away; I ran into the crowd again. The film released, and I took my friends to the theatre to show me my scene. My scene was cut.”

So basically, the scene Kapil Sharma was a part of in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was of a crowd, but his scene was removed from the film. This was revealed by the comedian himself in his talk show.

Now that’s one hell of a story isn’t it ?