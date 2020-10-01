Didn’t adapt well to the conditions: Smith

Dubai, Oct 1 : Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Steve Smith admitted on Wednesday that their batsmen may have had some difficulty adjusting to the Dubai International Cricket Stadium after playing both their matches before this at the significantly smaller Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

RR suffered a comprehensive 37-run defeat at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after being restricted to 137/9 while chasing 175 for victory.

“Didn’t quite go as per plans. That happens in T20 cricket sometimes… We have a few areas to improve on, and keep moving forward,” Smith said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“Few of us still thought that we were playing in Sharjah. It did (feel a lot different), the far side is a very big side and we didn’t see too many balls going there and the other side is slightly shorter,” he said.

Smith said that the team “probably didn’t adapt to the dimensions and the wicket”.

“We also dropped a few catches which cost us. It is about forming whatever XI is best for the conditions we are facing… We will wait and see. Disappointing tonight but we need to keep moving forward,” he said.

Smith also ended up facing his Australia teammate and star fast bowler Pat Cummins. He fell to Cummins in the latter’s very first over having made just three runs.

“It wasn’t a great battle (with Cummins), he won easily… Spoke to him now and he said you smack those in the nets, sometimes you just get a good one,” he said.

