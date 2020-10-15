Didn’t leak info on disclosure by Asif Iqbal Tanha in Delhi riots case: Police to HC

New Delhi, Oct 15 : The Delhi Police on Thursday informed the Delhi High Court that the information relating to the disclosure statement of Jamia Milia Islamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha, who is an accused in the Delhi riots case, was not leaked by their officials and in fact they themselves are aggrieved by the news report which has mentioned the disclosure statement of the said student.

In an affidavit filed before a single judge bench of Justice Vibhu Bakhru, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) has stated that the department is itself aggrieved by the newspaper report in which the alleged confessional statement of JMI student Asif Iqbal Tanha was leaked.

None of the officials involved in the investigation of the case leaked the information to the media, the affidavit said.

According to sources, the Commissioner of Police has already initiated a vigilance enquiry into the matter.

Noting the submissions made in the said affidavit, the bench asked Zee Media to disclose the source of the said statement. “You have shown the statement on national TV, the police are saying they have not released the same, so where did you get this from,” the bench questioned.

Advocate Vijay Aggarwal, appearing for the media house, sought time to take instructions on the same following which the court posted the matter for further hearing on October 19.

The petition said, Tanha was aggrieved by various publications reporting that he has confessed to orchestrating the Delhi riots and alleged that he was coerced to sign certain papers in the effective custody of the police.

Tanha, who was arrested in May, is currently in judicial custody. A third-year student of BA in Persian language, Tanha was earlier arrested in connection with the violence in the Jamia area during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in December last year.

