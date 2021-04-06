‘Didn’t marry Vaibhav because I was pregnant’: Dia Mirza hits back at troll

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Dia Mirza, who got married to Vaibhav Rekhi in February this year, announced her pregnancy last week. On April 2, the actress took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself where she was seen flaunting her baby bump. She captioned the picture, “Blessed to be…One with Mother Earth… One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything…Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs. Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb.”

One Instagram user responded to the news of Dia’s pregnancy, and asked why she did not share the news before she got married. “That’s so good, congrats. But the problem is, she tried to break the stereotypes with woman priest, why couldn’t she announce her pregnancy before the marriage? Isn’t becoming pregnant after marriage a stereotype we follow? Why can’t women get pregnant before marriage?” the user wrote.

Dia Mirza opens up on her pregnancy

Replying to her question, Dia Mirza said that her and Vaibhav’s decision to get married was not a result of her pregnancy. “Interesting question. Firstly, we didn’t marry because we were having a baby together. We were already marrying as we wanted to spend our lives together. We discovered we were going to have a baby while we were planning our wedding. So this marriage is not the result of pregnancy. We didn’t announce the pregnancy until we knew its safe (medical reasons). This is the happiest news of my life. I’ve waited for many many years for this to happen. No way I would hide it for any reason other than medical,” she wrote.

Dia further added, “Only answering this because: 1) Having a child is a beautiful gift of life 2) There must never be any shame attached to this beautiful journey 3) As women we must always exercise our choice 4) Whether we choose to be single and parent a child or be in a marriage it is after all our choice 5) As a society we must un stereotype our idea of what is right or wrong, instead of training ourselves to ask what is fair or unfair.”

Dia’s wedding

Dia Mirza tied the knot in an intimate ceremony with Vaibhav Rekhi in Mumbai on February 15. Posting the photos of her wedding, the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor had written, “Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you..my extended family. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us ❤️🙏🏻 #ThankYouPreeta #SunsetKeDiVaNe.”