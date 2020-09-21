Diesel gets cheaper by over Rs 2/l this month

New Delhi, Sep 21 : Diesel prices continued to decline for the fifth consecutive day on Monday even though globally crude prices remained steady.

In the national capital diesel was priced at Rs 71.43 per litre, down from Rs 71.58 on Sunday.

Similarly in the other metros of Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata the fuel was sold for Rs 77.87, Rs 76.85 and Rs 74.94 on Monday, respectively, against the previous levels of Rs 78.02, Rs 76.99 and Rs 75.09 per litre.

Diesel has now become cheaper by Rs 2.13 per litre in Delhi this month. Petrol price fall has been relatively slower at Rs 0.94 per litre in September.

The recent fall in prices comes in the wake of softening of global oil prices as an extended run of Covid-19 has depressed demand and created a glut in the market.

Prices of petrol, however, remained unchanged for the third straight day at Rs 81.14, Rs 87.82, Rs 84.21 and Rs 82.67 per litre across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, respectively.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.