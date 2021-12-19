Diesel, petrol prices steady on Sunday

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 19th December 2021 7:14 pm IST
New Delhi: Oil marketing companies have yet again kept the prices of diesel and petrol unchanged across major Indian cities on Sunday.

Accordingly, diesel and petrol prices in Delhi stood at Rs 86.67 per litre and Rs 95.41 per litre, respectively.

In the financial capital Mumbai, the rates were unchanged at Rs 94.14 and Rs 109.98.

Prices also remained static in Kolkata at Rs 89.79 and Rs 104.67.

In Chennai too, they remained untouched at Rs 91.43 and Rs 101.40.

Across the country as well, the price of the fuel remained largely unchanged on Sunday but the retail rates varied depending on the level of local level taxes.

