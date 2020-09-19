Diesel prices down 19-21 paise across metros

New Delhi, Sep 19 : Diesel prices declined in the range of 19-21 paise across the four metropolitan cities on Saturday.

In the national capital, diesel was sold at Rs 71.82, lower from Rs 72.02 per litre on Friday.

Similarly, in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, the fuel was priced at Rs 78.27, Rs 77.21 and Rs 75.32 a litre, respectively, down 21 paise, 19 paise and 20 paise, respectively from the previous levels.

The recent fall in transport fuel prices comes in the wake of softening of global oil prices as an extended run of Covid-19 has depressed demand and created a glut in the market.

Prices of petrol, however, remained unchanged on Saturday at Rs 81.14, Rs 87.82, Rs 84.21 and Rs 82.67 per litre across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, respectively.

