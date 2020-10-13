Diesel RSP in Delhi down Rs 2.93 per litre in Sept: Indian Oil

New Delhi, Oct 13 : Oil marketing major Indian Oil Corp on Tuesday said that diesel and petrol retail selling prices in Delhi have come down in September.

In a statement, the company pointed out that diesel RSP in Delhi was down Rs 2.93 per litre in September.

Similarly, petrol RSP declined. It fell by 97 paise per litre during September 2020, with corresponding price reduction in other markets across the country.

“In the current month, diesel prices have been reduced by a further 17 paise per litre in Delhi so far, while there has been no change in the price of petrol,” the statement said.

“This has come as a great relief to motorists and transporters alike.”

In terms of LPG, the company said that

there has been virtually no change in the RSP of cooking gas in Delhi and other markets across India since July 1, 2020.

“With an average monthly sale of about 13 crore domestic LPG cylinder refills on industry basis, as many households have benefited from stability in the price of LPG cooking gas,” the statement said.

“Even in the case of subsidised kerosene being supplied through the public distribution system (PDS), the cumulative reduction in RSP has been substantial….”

