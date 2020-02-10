Differences among Congress leaders about coalition with AAP

A+ A-

New Delhi: As exits polls predicted an absolute victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi Assembly polls, differences among Congress leaders started coming to fore regarding the post-poll alliance with Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

Congress, which drew a blank in 2015 Assembly elections is likely to repeat its dismal show in the national capital, according to exits polls released after voting ended on Saturday. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.

When being asked about the possibility of a Congress-AAP alliance, senior Congress leader PC Chacko said: “It (Congress-AAP alliance) depends on the election results which will come on February 11. There is no point in guessing. Once the outcome is there we can then only think about it or discuss it. It is too early now.”

However, Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra said he is against the idea of a coalition with the AAP.

“I am personally against the Kejriwal government in Delhi. As for PC Chacko’s statement, it might be his personal opinion, but I do not want to go with AAP. However, I will wait for the results before commenting further,” he said.

However, both leaders have dismissed predictions of the exit polls.

In 2013, the AAP stitched alliance with Congress after no party could get a majority in 70-member Delhi Assembly. However, the AAP pulled out the coalition.