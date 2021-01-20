Digital card: Travel cashless in RTC, metro, autos, cabs

Hyderabad: In the digital era, people are expected to get yet another card. Telangana Government is planning to offer “one Telangana one card” service to the public very soon. This card will enable you to travel in any mode of transport without paying cash. The charges shall be paid according to the distance of the travel.

In view of the difficulties a commuter is facing during the journey, the Telangana state government is planning to introduce “Common Mobility Payment” facility. The Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA) is reviewing this plan.

The state’s “Common Mobility Payment Card” (CMPC) will enable any commuter to travel anywhere in Greater Hyderabad limits without paying cash and through any mode of transport such as RTC busses, Metro rail, Autos-cabs (Ola, Uber) MMTS local railway This is inspired by the PM Narendra Modi’s “one nation one card” scheme.

Once ready, this scheme shall be overseen by the Unified Metropolitan Transportation Authority (UMTA) within the limits of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

“A special consortium shall be formed to bring the government and private players on a platform as stakeholders to ensure the success of “one Telangana card” use. Tenders are to be issued shortly”, an HMDA official said.