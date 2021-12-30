Digital launch of Elusive Non-Violence by Jyotirmaya Sharma

New Delhi: Political philosopher Jyotimaya Sharma’s Elusive Non-violence was launched on December 15, 2021. During a zoom session conducted by Oxford Bookstore and Westland Books, the author was in conversation with Siddharth Varadarajan, a journalist.

At Bookstore’s digital conversations, Varadarajan said that this is the fourth book that Sharma has written on some of the key ideas that have been driving modern-day Indian politics.

“Jyotimaya Sharma has written on politics and philosophy of Hindutva, He has written extensively about VD Savarkar”, Varadarajan said.

Talking about Sharma’s latest book, Varadarajan said, “In his latest book, he turns to Mahatma Gandhi and critical examination of Gandhi’s approach to religion, to politics and of course Ahimsa on non violence which is the central theme of this particular volume”.

Speaking on the book, Jyotimaya Sharma highlighted the non-violence followed by Gandhi. “He is and remained an iconic figure. He made non-violence center stage. No one so systematically propounded non-violence”.

Jyotirmaya Sharma

He is a public intellectual, political philosopher, and professor of political science at the Department of Political Science at the University of Hyderabad. Currently, he is a Senior Fellow at the Lichtenberg-Kolleg, Germany.

Earlier, he was a Fellow at the Swedish Collegium for Advanced Study and Fellow of the Lichtenberg-Kolleg at the Georg-August-Universität in Göttingen, Germany.