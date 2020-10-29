Digital post box unveiled for registered speed post in B’luru

Bengaluru, Oct 29 : State-run India Post unveiled a digital post box in this tech city for sending registered letters and parcels through speed post at any time of the day or night as it operates 24×7, an official said on Thursday.

“The digital post box or smart post kiosk has been installed at our Museum Road post office in the city centre to facilitate customers send letters and parcels up to 2kg by registered post or speed post during day or night,” postal officer Madhu Kiran told IANS here.

Explaining the salient features of the hi-tech kiosk, Kiran said the digital box would help customers to avoid waiting for their turn in long queues to send letters or parcels at counters in post offices across the city.

A customer has to first download the ‘smart post kiosk’ app from Google Play or the website of the Karnataka postal circle. A 6-digit numeric code will be generated on the customer’s smart phone after keying in address of the sender and receiver of the letter/parcel to be sent by registered post or speed post.

The customer has to upload the pre-filled addresses in the kiosk using the code and select the mode of sending – by registered post or speed post.

“The kiosk will generate a bar code sticker for the cover or parcel, which has to be affixed on it (package) and scanned on the kiosk screen. On scanning, the kiosk’s flap opens to drop the cover or parcel in it. The kiosk screen will also display details such as weight, distance of the receiver’s address and the charges to be paid for sending the package,” Kiran pointed out.

Customers can pay the charges through UPI (Unified Payment Interface) like Google Pay, Amazon Pay or any bank app by scanning the QR (Quick Response) code displayed on the kiosk screen.

The kiosk will generate a receipt on receiving the payment with details of the parcel to be sent to the receiver.

“The customer will also get the receipt on his/her mobile number and e-mail id if given while registering for the digital service,” added Kiran.

The postal department plans to set up the digital kiosks in main post offices, metro stations, public utility places and shopping malls on need basis.

The digital kiosk also avoids human contact in Covid pandemic times and saves on using paper for receipt.

Though customers use e-mail/internet and private courier service for sending letters or parcels, India Post is still a preferred choice due to its wide presence and sheer reach across the country and reliability./

–IANS

fb/ash