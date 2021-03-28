Digital survey to be launched soon to safeguard lands: CM

Hyderabad: The Chief Minister of Telangana state K. Chandrashekar Rao reiterated that “Dharani” portal would be an ideal template for land record for the whole country with no chance of any discrepancy or room for any litigation.

The CM said that out of 2.75 cr accres of documented lands in Telangana 1.53 lakh acres’ records were uploaded on Dharani portal. The issues which came up during the uploading of records were only 3 to 4 % of the total pattedar passbooks.

KCR informed that there are 9 lakhs simple sale deed applications which shall be expedited within 90 days and uploaded at Dharani Portal. Guidelines were issued to upload NRIs lands under GPA and other provisions.

The Chief Minister further said that a digital survey of lands will be launched soon to safeguard every acre of land for which an outlay of Rs.400 cr has been allocated in the 2021-22 budget.