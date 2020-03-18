Digvijaya Singh taken into preventive arrest in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Ahead of apex court hearing on the Madhya Pradesh political crisis, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh reached Bengaluru early morning on Wednesday and tried to go to Ramada Hotel where the rebel Congress MLAs are lodged.

However, Digvijaya Singh was stopped from going into the hotel following which he sat on dharna there. Now, Bengaluru police have taken him into preventive custody.

Digvijaya Singh said, “I am a Rajya Sabha candidate I am not allowed to meet the MLAs.”

Earlier, Digvijaya Singh was received by Karnataka Congress chief D.K. Shivakumar at the airport.

Shivakumar said, “The Congress party is united and we have our own political strategy.”

In the apex court when the matter comes up for hearing, senior advocate Kapil Sibal will appear for the Madhya Pradesh government and Abhishek Singhvi for the Speaker.

The BJP has moved the top court for holding a floor test in Assembly as it thinks the Kamal Nath government has lost its majority.