Digvijaya takes pot shot at Scindia, prays for his safety in BJP

Bhopal: In the wake of Jyotiraditya Scindia joining the Bharatiya Janata Party, former Chief Minister and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday took a jibe at his former party colleague, stating that “may God keep him safe in BJP“.

“I pray to God to keep Scindia safe in BJP,” Singh tweeted.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway at BJP’s Bhopal office to welcome Scindia. Posters, banners and a red carpet have been arranged to welcome Scindia to the party.

On Wednesday, Scindia joined BJP in New Delhi in the presence of party President JP Nadda. He had resigned from Congress a day earlier after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Scindia will file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections on March 13.