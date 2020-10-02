Dilip Kumar gets nostalgic about his ancestral house in Peshawar

Mumbai: Pakistan’s provincial government has decided to convert the ancestral homes of two legendary Indian actors Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor into museums under the Peshawar Revival Plan, a move that has earned a lot of praise. After this news, veteran Bollywood actor Dilp Kumar on Thursday went down the memory lane, recalling his fond memories with his parents, grandparents, uncles and aunts at his ancestral house in Peshawar.

Sharing the memories of the golden days he spent in the house with his fans, Dilip Kumar said that he got his first storytelling lesson there from his mother, which further helped him in choosing scripts.

Dililp Kumar shares memories from Peshawar

Taking to his Twitter handles, Dilip Kumar wrote, “I am at once full of fond remembrances of my parents, grandparents and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins who filled the house with the sounds of their chatter and hearty laughter. My mother who was frail and delicate was always in the spacious kitchen of the house and as a little boy I would wait for her to finish her chores so that I could just sit by her side and gaze at her beautiful face.”

“I have memories of the sitting room where the family gathered for high tea in the evenings, the large room where the ladies prayed, the terrace, the bedrooms, everything. I can vividly recall the piggy rides on my grandfather’s back and the scary stories my grandmother cooked up to forbid me from wandering out of the house alone,” Dilip Kumar added.

#DilipKumar's sentiments on his ancestral house in #Peshawar. (2011) -FF

1/n I am at once full of fond remembrances of my parents, grandparents and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins who filled the house with the sounds of their chatter and hearty laughter. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 1, 2020

2/n My mother who was frail and delicate was always in the spacious kitchen of the house and as a little boy I would wait for her to finish her chores so that I could just sit by her side and gaze at her beautiful face. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 1, 2020

3/n I have memories of the sitting room where the family gathered for high tea in the evenings, the large room where the ladies prayed, the terrace, the bedrooms, everything. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 1, 2020

4/n I can vividly recall the piggy rides on my grandfather’s back and the scary stories my grandmother cooked up to forbid me from wandering out of the house alone. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 1, 2020

5/n I have lovely memories of Qissa Khwani Bazaar, where I received my first lessons in story telling, which later provided the impetus to choose meaty stories and scripts for my work. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 1, 2020

6/6 Every day as the trading closed in the market of Qissa Khwani Bazaar, a story teller would sit in the centre of the square narrating stories of valour and victory, deceit and retribution which I would listen to with wide- eyed attention, seated next to my father and uncles. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 1, 2020

Dilip Kumar ancestral house pictures

Earlier Dilip Kumar has also requested fans from across the border to share pictures of his ancestral home, they didn’t disappoint.

The 97-year-old actor got a glimpse of his ancestral home in the region after a journalist from Pakistan Shiraz Hassan shared a few images on Twitter.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Thank you for sharing this. Requesting all in #Peshawar to share photos of my ancestral house (if you’ve clicked the pic) and tag #DilipKumar https://t.co/bB4Xp4IrUB — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) September 30, 2020

And here is a look of your house in moving images.

I tired going inside as well but the condition didn't allow me. pic.twitter.com/BkPB71joYr — Nomadict (@Enzimam) October 1, 2020

Responding to the tweet, the veteran who has received Pakistan’s highest civilian award, asked if others could share more photos of his home, where he spent days of his life in the pre-Independence era.

Earlier on Wednesday, Dilip Kumar shared another beautiful picture with wife Saira Banu on his Twitter. Twinning in pink, the actor wrote, “Pink. Favorite shirt. God’s mercy upon all of us.” Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu got married in 1966 when Dilip Kumar was 44 and Saira Banu was 22.