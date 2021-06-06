Dilip Kumar hospitalised after complaining of breathlessness

Mumbai: Tragedy King Dilip Kumar, was on Sunday admitted to PD Hinduja Hospital in Khar, Mumbai. The veteran actor was having breathing issues for the past few days, said his wife and actor Saira Banu.

Megastar Dilip Kumar was having difficulty breathing for the last two days. His wife and actor Saira Banu stated that the doctor has asked the actor to undergo some tests and x-rays, after which it will be known how many more days he will have to stay in the hospital. He has requested the fans for prayers, she added.

The superstar has been suffering from age-related health issues in recent years.

Last month, the 98-year-old actor was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Khar for two days for some routine checkups and tests.

Known as the ‘Tragedy King’ of Bollywood, the veteran actor’s career has spanned over six decades. He has acted in over 65 films in his career and is known for his iconic roles in movies like ‘Devdas ‘(1955), ‘Naya Daur’ (1957), ‘Mughal-e-Azam’ (1960), ‘Ganga Jamuna’ (1961), ‘Kranti’ (1981), and ‘Karma’ (1986).

Last seen on the big screen in ‘Qila’ in 1998, the actor was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015.