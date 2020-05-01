Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu grieve the demise of Rishi Kapoor

MUMBAI: Veteran actors Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar paid condolences to legendary actor Rishi Kapoor who breathed his last on Thursday morning.

The 97-year-old legendary actor and wife recalled how late Bollywood star had the habit of personally visiting and inviting them for any function that was to be held in his family.

Saira Banu posted a remembrance message on her husband and senior actor’s Twitter handle.

Also Read Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan now have Amul ad tributes

In a tweet, Saira ji wrote on behalf of Dilip ji, “Met loving #RishiKapoor hale and hearty recently. He always made it a point to affectionately come personally in our old traditional ways to give any invitation to family functions. Rishi always kept in touch n kept alive the bond of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor. RIP” SairaBanuKhan.”

“Met loving #RishiKapoor hale and hearty recently.He always made it a point to affectionately come personally in our old traditional ways to give any invitation to family functions. Rishi always kept in touch n kept alive the bond of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor. RIP” SairaBanuKhan — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) May 1, 2020

Rishi Kapoor’s father and legendary actor Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kapoor had friendly relations.

Rishi passed away peacefully on Thursday morning after a two-year battle with leukaemia, his family said in a statement. In September 2019, the veteran actor returned to Mumbai after staying in New York for almost a year for cancer treatment.

Source: With inputs from ANI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.