Dilip Kumar thanks fans for Shab-e-Barat wishes

New Delhi: A day after he celebrated the festival of ‘Shab-e-Barat,’ legendary actor Dilip Kumar on Friday expressed gratitude to all his fans who extended best wishes to him.

The ‘Naya Daur’ actor took to Twitter to thank his fans and also posted a picture of himself along with the tweet.

“Thank you for all your prayers and duas on #Shab_e_baraat My heartfelt prayers for all of you too,” he tweeted.

Thank you for all your prayers and duas on #Shab_e_baraat My heartfelt prayers for all of you too. pic.twitter.com/h00uEbB0PK — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) April 10, 2020

In the picture, he is seen standing while one of his pictures with his wife and actor Saira Banu is seen hanging on the wall in the background.

Shab-e-Barat is observed as a day of forgiveness or atonement in Islam.

