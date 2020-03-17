Dilip Kumar under self-quarantine amid coronavirus outbreak

New Delhi: Amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, legendary actor Dilip Kumar on late hours of Monday took to Twitter to inform his fans that he is under self-quarantine and safe.

The 97-year-old actor who recently got discharged from the hospital following backaches revealed how he is dealing with the situation.

“I am under complete isolation and quarantine due to the #CoronavirusOutbreak. Saira has left nothing to chance, ensuring I do not catch any infection,” read Kumar’s first tweet about coronavirus.

I am under complete isolation and quarantine due to the #CoronavirusOutbreak. Saira has left nothing to chance, ensuring I do not catch any infection. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) March 16, 2020

The ‘Naya Daur’ actor then went to urge people to stop the spread of the virus by staying indoors.

Dilip Kumar’s appeal to all

“I appeal to all of you to protect yourself and others by staying indoors as much as possible. The #CoronavirusOutbreak transcends all boundaries and borders,” Kumar tweeted.

I appeal to all of you to protect yourself and others by staying indoors as much as possible.



The #CoronavirusOutbreak transcends all boundaries and borders.



Follow guidelines issued by health departments, protect yourself and others by limiting your exposure to others. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) March 16, 2020

“Follow guidelines issued by health departments, protect yourself and others by limiting your exposure to others,” he added.

Coronavirus in India

Several Bollywood celebrities are currently under self-quarantine as all shooting and production work has been halted in India in the light of the spurt in cases of the highly contagious virus.

In India, according to official data, there are an estimated 114 cases who have tested positive for COVID-19 with two deaths reported from the infection.

Global coronavirus death toll crosses 7000

The total number of deaths due to coronavirus across the world crossed the 7,000 mark on Monday.

According to worldometers.info, the total number of deaths across the globe were recorded at 7,071, out of 179,814 total cases.