Dilip Kumar was a cinematic legend: PM Modi

By IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 7th July 2021 10:02 am IST
Dilip Kumar was a cinematic legend: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered his condolences over the demise of veteran actor Dilip Kumar.

Modi said Dilip Kumar will be remembered as a “cinematic legend” and his death is a loss to the cultural world.

“Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

MS Education Academy

Dilip Kumar breathed his last on Wednesday morning due to age-related illness.

He was 98. He died at the private Hinduja Hospital where he had been admitted for certain breathing issues.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button