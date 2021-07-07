Dilip Kumar was a cinematic legend: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered his condolences over the demise of veteran actor Dilip Kumar.

Modi said Dilip Kumar will be remembered as a “cinematic legend” and his death is a loss to the cultural world.

“Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Dilip Kumar breathed his last on Wednesday morning due to age-related illness.

He was 98. He died at the private Hinduja Hospital where he had been admitted for certain breathing issues.