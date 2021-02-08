Dilip Kumar’s ancestral Pak house owner refuses to sell house for 80L, demands 25 cr

. The price of Dilip Kumar's four marla (101 square metre) house has been fixed for Rs 80.56 lakh while that of Raj Kapoor's six marla house (151.75 square metre) for Rs 1.50 crore

Dilip Kumar's ancestral home in Peshawar (Twitter)

Mumbai: Months after the department of archaeology in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government of Pakistan decided to purchase ancestral houses Bollywood actors Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor, owner of the former’s house in Peshawar demanded Rs 25 crore to sell it, reports said.

The Pakistan government had earlier fixed an amount of Rs 80.56 lakhs for the historical building. The owner, Haji Lal Muhammad, refused to sell it for the meagre amount adding that the property has been severely undervalued by the authorities.

Haji Lal said that he had purchased the property in 2005 for Rs 51 lakh after completing all formalities required for transfer of the land and possesses all the documents of the house. He said it is unjust on part of the government to fix the rate at Rs 80.56 lakh for the property after 16 years.

Besides, the owner of the ancestral house of Raj Kapoor demanded Rs 200 crore for the property in Peshawar. The government had fixed the rate of the property at Rs 1.50 crore.

After procurement, both the houses of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor which are located in Qissa Khwani Bazar of Peshawar, will be converted into a museum by the provincial archaeology department.

(With inputs from PTI)

