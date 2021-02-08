Dilip Kumar’s ancestral Pak house owner refuses to sell house for 80L, demands 25 cr

Mumbai: Months after the department of archaeology in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government of Pakistan decided to purchase ancestral houses Bollywood actors Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor, owner of the former’s house in Peshawar demanded Rs 25 crore to sell it, reports said.

The Pakistan government had earlier fixed an amount of Rs 80.56 lakhs for the historical building. The owner, Haji Lal Muhammad, refused to sell it for the meagre amount adding that the property has been severely undervalued by the authorities.

Haji Lal said that he had purchased the property in 2005 for Rs 51 lakh after completing all formalities required for transfer of the land and possesses all the documents of the house. He said it is unjust on part of the government to fix the rate at Rs 80.56 lakh for the property after 16 years.

Besides, the owner of the ancestral house of Raj Kapoor demanded Rs 200 crore for the property in Peshawar. The government had fixed the rate of the property at Rs 1.50 crore.

Thank you for sharing this. Requesting all in #Peshawar to share photos of my ancestral house (if you’ve clicked the pic) and tag #DilipKumar https://t.co/bB4Xp4IrUB — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) September 30, 2020

After procurement, both the houses of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor which are located in Qissa Khwani Bazar of Peshawar, will be converted into a museum by the provincial archaeology department.

(With inputs from PTI)