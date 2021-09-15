Dilip Kumar’s Twitter handle to be deactivated

Mumbai: On Wednesday, a tweet from the late actor Dilip Kumar’s Twitter handle announced that the account is to be deactivated.

Dilip Kumar’s spokesperson Faisal Farooqi, who had also tweeted the sad news of the Tragedy King’s demise in July this year, posted this update after seeking the consent of the late actor’s wife Saira Banu.

“After much discussion and deliberation and with the consent of Saira Banu ji, I hv decided to close this Twitter account of beloved Dilip Kumar Saab. Thank you for your continuous love and support. -Faisal Farooqui,” the tweet stated.

Fans felt sad and heartbroken on hearing the announcement, recalling their fond love for the late actor once again.

“Will miss this account,” a social media user commented.

“Please dont do this. we want to keep his memories alive,” another wrote.

The legendary actor passed away on July 7, 2021.

Speaking of Dilip Kumar’s contribution to Indian cinema, his career had spanned over six decades.

He acted in over 65 films in his career and is known for his iconic roles in movies like ‘Devdas ‘(1955), ‘Naya Daur’ (1957), ‘Mughal-e-Azam’ (1960), ‘Ganga Jamuna’ (1961), ‘Kranti’ (1981), and ‘Karma’ (1986). His last film was ‘Qila’, which was released in 1998.

He is now survived by his wife and veteran actor Saira Banu.

Saira Banu was also hospitalised recently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital. As per reports, her health is now stable.