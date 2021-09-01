Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu hospitalized, currently in ICU

Saira Banu had been hospitalised three days ago due to issues with her blood pressure levels

1st September 2021
Mumbai: Veteran actor Saira Banu was recently admitted to Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital. She is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital. As per a family friend, Banu had been hospitalised three days ago due to issues with her blood pressure levels.

The 77-year-old star has been admitted to the same hospital where her late husband and legendary actor Dilip Kumar had been admitted. Dilip Kumar, best known as Tragedy King, passed away on July 7, 2021.

Saira Banu made her Bollywood debut in 1961 with the movie ‘Junglee’ opposite late actor Shammi Kapoor. She is celebrated for films like ‘Padosan’ (1968), ‘Hera Pheri’ (1976), ‘Diwana’ (1967) and ‘Purab Aur Paschim’ (1970).

