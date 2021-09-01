Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu hospitalized, currently in ICU

Mumbai: Veteran actor Saira Banu was recently admitted to Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital. She is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital. As per a family friend, Banu had been hospitalised three days ago due to issues with her blood pressure levels.

Actor Saira Banu, wife of late veteran actor Dilip Kumar, was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Khar, Mumbai after she complained of issues related to blood pressure three days ago. She has been shifted to the ICU ward today pic.twitter.com/wQKKh0ILB0 — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2021

The 77-year-old star has been admitted to the same hospital where her late husband and legendary actor Dilip Kumar had been admitted. Dilip Kumar, best known as Tragedy King, passed away on July 7, 2021.

Saira Banu made her Bollywood debut in 1961 with the movie ‘Junglee’ opposite late actor Shammi Kapoor. She is celebrated for films like ‘Padosan’ (1968), ‘Hera Pheri’ (1976), ‘Diwana’ (1967) and ‘Purab Aur Paschim’ (1970).