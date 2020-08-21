Dilip Kumar’s younger brother Aslam Khan dies of COVID-19

After complaining of breathless ness, Ehsaan Khan and Aslam Khan were admitted to Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai on August 15. They were later tested positive.

By Mansoor Updated: 21st August 2020 12:40 pm IST
Dilip Kumar's younger brother Aslam Khan dies due to COVID-19
Dilip Kumar with his brothers Ehsan and Aslam Khan

Mumbai: Veteran actor Dilip Kumar’s younger brother Aslam Khan, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, has died. He was 88.

The cinema icon’s two brothers, Ehsaan Khan, 90, and Aslam Khan were admitted to Lilavati Hospital on August 15 after they complained of breathlessness and were tested positive for coronavirus.

Aslam Khan was being treated by Dr Jalil Parkar.

Source:Twitter;Aslam Khan

“Mr Aslam passed away at Lilavati Hospital due to COVID-19. He had pneumonia with diabetes, hypertension and heart disease. He had multiple organ failure. He died in the early hours of Friday,” Parkar told PTI.

In March, Dilip Kumar, 97, had shared a health update on Twitter, saying that he and wife, actor Saira Banu, 75, were under “complete isolation” and quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Source: PTI
Categories
Bollywood News
Tags
