Diljit Dosanjh’s clash with Alexa goes viral

Mumbai: Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has posted a hilarious new video that captures his struggle with Alexa. In the video, he requests the virtual assistant to play one of his songs, Clash, but she is unable to understand him.

The Instagram video that has gone viral on social media is titled “Clash Between Me & Alexa”. Diljit is seen whipping up a smoothie in kitchen while interacting with his fans on an Insta live session, and making repeated requests to Alexa to play his latest song.

The video shows the singer struggling to convince the virtual assistant to play his song while it continued to misinterpret his requests and plays different songs. At one point, Alexa even ends up playing The Beatles.

With each failed attempt, Diljit’s reactions get funnier. At one point, a frustrated Diljit says: “behen meri”.

“Kinni pahri hai, hunne laaya si,” he exclaims at one point, which roughly translates to “She just played the song”.

After a brief struggle, the song is played, and an elated Diljit said: “O man gi oye! Ae mera dimaag khaagi dekh (Oh she finally got it! Drove me crazy, though)”.

Since the time of its upload, the funny exchange has raked in over a million views, leaving his fans in splits.

Diljit’s “Clash” was released on YouTube on Tuesday. The video has garnered over 13 million views.