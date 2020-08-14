Diljit Dosanjh’s clash with Alexa goes viral

By Nihad Amani Published: 14th August 2020 8:21 am IST

Mumbai: Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has posted a hilarious new video that captures his struggle with Alexa. In the video, he requests the virtual assistant to play one of his songs, Clash, but she is unable to understand him.

The Instagram video that has gone viral on social media is titled “Clash Between Me & Alexa”. Diljit is seen whipping up a smoothie in kitchen while interacting with his fans on an Insta live session, and making repeated requests to Alexa to play his latest song.

The video shows the singer struggling to convince the virtual assistant to play his song while it continued to misinterpret his requests and plays different songs. At one point, Alexa even ends up playing The Beatles.

With each failed attempt, Diljit’s reactions get funnier. At one point, a frustrated Diljit says: “behen meri”.

“Kinni pahri hai, hunne laaya si,” he exclaims at one point, which roughly translates to “She just played the song”.

After a brief struggle, the song is played, and an elated Diljit said: “O man gi oye! Ae mera dimaag khaagi dekh (Oh she finally got it! Drove me crazy, though)”.

Since the time of its upload, the funny exchange has raked in over a million views, leaving his fans in splits.

Diljit’s “Clash” was released on YouTube on Tuesday. The video has garnered over 13 million views.

Categories
EntertainmentNews
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close