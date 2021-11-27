Dimensity 9000-powered smartphone likely to launch in Feb 2022

Beijing: The first smartphone featuring MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset is likely to hit the market in February 2022, says a new report.

However, more details related to this is not yet available, citing a tipster, GizmoChina reported on Friday.

The chipmaker recently unveiled its Dimensity 9000 chipset, which is a flagship offering from the company for premium smartphones and will compete against the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1.

MediaTek Dimensity 9000 features a single Cortex-X2 performance core clocked at 3.05GHz, three Cortex-A710 cores at 2.85GHz and four Cortex-A510 efficiency cores at 1.8GHz.

It packs a 10-core Arm Mali-G710 that takes care of graphics processing, the report said.

The chipset also comes packed with MediaTek’s fifth-generation APU with six total cores for AI processing.

The chipset can handle screens with up to a 180Hz refresh rate at Full HD+ resolutions. It is also the first chipset to have an 18-bit image signal processor, offering the ability to capture 4K HDR video using up to three cameras at the same time, or still photos using up to a massive 320MP sensor.

MediaTek Dimensity 9000 supports Wi-Fi 6E as well as Bluetooth 5.3 and supports 3CC carrier aggregation for sub-6HZ 5G with top data speeds of up to 7Gbps.