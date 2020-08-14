Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike to headline Sunburn For Goa music fest

New Delhi, Aug 14 : Belgian DJ duo Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike (DVLM) will be pitching in to raise funds for Covid-19 relief measures in Goa by headlining virtual music fest Sunburn For Goa.

“India is such a special place to us. The fans keep showering us with immense love and respect. Happy to be back once again and be part of such a noble initiative,” said Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike in a joint statement.

The virtual music festival will be held on August 29. It will also include performances by Candice Redding, Deepesh Sharma, Julia Bliss. All proceeds from the show will go to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, Goa.

Babu Ajgaonkar, Minister for Tourism, Goa, said: “This is a very good initiative from Sunburn and I am sure people who love Goa and Sunburn will donate for this cause. We are getting ready to welcome the world back to Goa.”

Sunburn started in 2007 as a three-day music festival in Goa. The Sunburn For Goa event by Percept Live will be streamed live on Sunburn’s Facebook page.

“We have an incredible production, line-up and virtual experience planned for our fans, and their support and donations will go a long way in fighting the pandemic and rebuilding Goa into a prime tourist destination,” said Karan Singh, COO, Percept Live.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

