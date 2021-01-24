Dino James: My idea of music is it should be able to create nostalgia

By IANS|   Updated: 24th January 2021 8:09 am IST
Dino James: My idea of music is it should be able to create nostalgia

Mumbai, Jan 24 : Rapper Dino James says his primary aim as a music artiste is to offer listeners something that is relatable.

He recently released songs “Sunn” and “Feel hain ki nahi” from his extended playlist, titled “Chemicals”.

Both the songs are composed, performed and written by Dino.

“My idea of music is that it should be able to create nostalgia and memories. I have grown up on music that compels you to reflect and appreciate life,” said Dino.

“As I make music now, I primarily aim to offer listeners something that’s relatable and can be heard on the loop. I am glad that ‘Sunn’ and ‘Feel hain ki nahi’ are out now, and I hope these songs stay with them,” he added.

READ:  Armaan Malik is a 'deleter' of 'faulty tweets, negative people and toxic energies'

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Updated: 24th January 2021 8:09 am IST
Back to top button