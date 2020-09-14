Dino Morea to John Abraham: Let’s do an action film together

By News Desk 1 Published: 14th September 2020 8:26 pm IST
Mumbai, Sep 14 : Actor Dino Morea has invited his old friend, actor John Abraham, to collaborate with him on an action film.

Dino expressed his desire after John praised him for his negative act in his latest web series “Hostages 2”.

John praised Dino’s performance in a video on his Instagram account. In the clip, John reviewed the show and also whistled at Dino’s face-off with Ronit Roy’s character.

Reacting to the post, Dino commented: “Thanks John Abraham for the seeeetisss… Appreciate it. Now let’s do an action film together.”

“My friend Dino Morea has outdone himself as a cold-blood assassin! It’s taken me back to my days when I played similar ‘bad-boy’ roles, which is tougher than it looks because you have to make people like you and hate you at the same time! If there is a season 3, I wouldn’t mind trying a complex role like this,” John said about Dino’s performance.

“Hostages 2” revolves around a renowned surgeon who is ordered to assassinate the chief minister, in exchange of her family’s safety. The show stars Ronit Roy Bose and Tisca Chopra. The second season was launched on Disney+ Hotstar VIP on September 9.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

