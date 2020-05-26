Dipika Kakar, husband Shoaib celebrate Eid – Pics inside

Mumbai: Dipika Kakar and husband Shoaib Ibrahim celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr yesterday. Later, Sasural Simar Ka actress shared photographs on her Instagram account.

Dipika, Shoaib met on Sasural Simar Ka set

It may be mentioned that the couple has become famous after they met on the set of Sasural Simar Ka. Later, they got married.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAneGK9lbDo

Earlier, amid lockdown, Dipika had posted a video in which she explained how to recreate old outfit for Eid. She also explained how to make perfect Heena paste.

Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim share photographs

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, both Dipika and Shoaib wore dark-coloured dresses.

Later, they shared photographs on their Instagram accounts.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.