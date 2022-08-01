Dipika-Shoaib to Kishwer-Suyyash: TV celebs who had inter-faith marriage

Mumbai: Apart from the drama, gossip, and secrets, the entertainment industry, has witnessed several successful marriages over the years. While some celebrities followed the conventional way, some celebrities crossed a big hurdle and had an inter-faith marriage. Just like Bollywood, the television industry has some adorable inter-faith marriages that have stood the test of time and are still going strong.

Scroll ahead to have a look.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka and fell in love. Dipika Kakar was a Hindu before she converted to Islam to marry Shoaib in 2018.

Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal

Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal met each other on the sets of their show Miley Jab Hum Tum, and they became friends to lovers. Sanaya is from a Parsi family and Mohit is an Hindu and had an inter-faith marriage.

Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai

Kishwer Merchant is a Muslim and Suyyash Rai is a Hindu who had an inter-faith marriage in 2016, after dating for four long years.

Chhavi Mittal and Mohit Hussein

Chhavi Mittal is a Hindu while Mohit Hussein is a Muslim and her parents disapproved of the inter-faith marriage initially. However, after a lot of convincing, they got married in 2004.

Aamna Sharif and Atul Kapoor

Aamna Sharif is a Muslim while Atul Kapoor is a Hindu. They got married in 2013 in a starry wedding.

Iqbal Khan and Sneha Chhabra

Iqbal Khan is a Muslim and Sneha Chhabra is a Hindu. They had an inter-faith marriage in 2007 and have been living happily since then.