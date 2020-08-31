Diplomat tapped to be PM in crisis-hit Lebanon

Lebanon is also hit by a severe economic crisis

By Mansoor Updated: 31st August 2020 4:41 pm IST

Beirut: A Lebanese diplomat was appointed to form a new government in crisis-hit Lebanon on Monday after winning the backing of major political parties.

President Michel Aoun asked Lebanon’s ambassador to Germany, Mustapha Adib, to form a new government after he secured 90 votes in the 128-member parliament.

Adib told reporters his number one priority will be to quickly form a government able to implement crucial reforms to regain the trust of the Lebanese and international community.

His appointment comes weeks after a devastating explosion in Beirut. The country is also mired in a severe economic crisis.

Source: PTI
