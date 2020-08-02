Dipping Covid trend prompts Assam to unlock some economic activity

Guwahati, Aug 2 : Expressing confidence in taming the Covid-19 spread, the Assam government announced opening of certain business and commercial establishments, hotels, and malls, besides government offices, from Monday.

A day after the state government has announced its keenness to re-open schools and colleges from September 1 if the Central government so decides, Assam Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna on Sunday announced a slew of unlock measures, though for two weeks.

As per the order, with certain restrictions, shopping malls, gymnasiums, hotels, restaurants, all state and Central government offices, banks and other financial institutions with 100 per cent attendance – except pregnant women, can function until August 14. With social distancing, certain sports, that are non-contact in nature, would be allowed, the order said.

However, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, and auditoriums, would stay shut and social, political and religious gatherings would not be allowed.

The order said that no movement of people in between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. from Monday to Friday and the entire day on Saturday and Sunday would be allowed.

The government said the decisions were taken after due consideration of the prevailing situation and considering the latest directives issued by the Union Home Ministry.

Education and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the Assam government is keen to reopen educational institutions from September 1 but it would depend on the decision and directives of the Centre. He said that all teachers and employees of the schools will have to get themselves tested for coronavirus before August 30.

Assam so far recorded 42,904 Covid-19 cases, with 105 deaths.

On Sunday night, there are 11,354 active cases. With 31, 442 patients recovered from the disease, the recovery rate is 75 per cent, bringing Assam to the fourth position among the states.

According to Sarma, with 27,544 tests per million, the state stands at the fifth place in the country in this count. “Assam has been able to maintain a low positivity rate consistently with 5.91 per cent (as) on Sunday night,” he said in a tweet.

Source: IANS

