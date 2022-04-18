Direct flight from Hyderabad to Dhaka takes off today

Hyderabad: Indigo Airlines started the first direct flight service from Hyderabad to Dhaka on Monday. The flight took off at 12:45 pm from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. Going forward, the 2 hours 45 mins flight will set off between Hyderabad and Dhaka twice a week on Saturday and Monday.

As per data released by the Indian Tourism Ministry, about 54% of all International medical visitors to India for treatment are from Bangladesh. Hyderabad has emerged as one of the preferred destinations for medical tourists from Bangladesh.

Sanjay Kumar, chief strategy officer of Indigo said that Hyderabad has seen significant recovery in air traffic over the last few weeks, even surpassing the pre-covid levels on some days. “Travellers from Dhaka could also use Hyderabad as the hub to connect more than 70 cities within the country. We are very confident that these flights will command high traffic, promoting leisure and medical tourism across both countries.”

Pradeep Panicker, CEO of GMR Hyderabad International Airport, said, “Apart from many tourist places to visit in Hyderabad, the city has also been a major hub for medical tourism. There is a great demand for direct connectivity between Hyderabad and Dhaka. This new connectivity will not only allow Bangladeshis to explore our city and medical facilities but also give a chance for the Hyderabadis to experience the unique charm of Dhaka.”