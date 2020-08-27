Director Mahesh Manjrekar receives Rs 35-crore extortion call, accused arrested

By Abdullah Fahad Updated: 27th August 2020 5:08 pm IST
Director Mahesh Manjrekar receives Rs 35-crore extortion call, accused arrested

Mumba: Bollywood director-actor Mahesh Manjrekar has received an extortion call from a person, claiming to be a member from the underworld don Abu Salem gang, said Mumbai Police.

However, the anti-extortion cell has arrested the accused who was trying to extort Rs 35 crore through the threat call.

The national award-winning filmmaker is known for directing critically acclaimed movies including ‘Viruddh’, ‘Vaastav: The Reality’, ‘Astitva’, and more.

This is not the first time that the Bollywood celebrities have dealt with such cases of extortion calls.

Albeit, not from any alleged underworld gang, actor Aditya Pancholi also had received extortion calls from an unknown person who demanded Rs 25 lakh, back in 2017.

READ:  Sushant case: Does a locksmith hold the key?

He filed a complaint to the Versova Police, and reportedly Pancholi, in his complaint, has stated that a person, who has introduced himself as Munna Pujari, has been calling and texting him since October 18, 2017.

According to Pancholi, the suspect has also given him a bank account number to transfer money.

Source: ANI
Categories
Bollywood News
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close