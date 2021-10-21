Director of Prajnatva Upmyranks to receive ‘Global Excellence and Leadership’ award

Bidar: The Global Business Federation announced to give Global Excellence and Leadership award to the Director of “Prajnatva Upmyranks” App Director Abdul Subhan Seth.

Seth has been chosen for this prestigious award for his outstanding services in the field of education.

Seth shall be presented with the award on October 22 in a grand ceremony to be held in the Hotel Oberoi, Dubai.

Abdul Subhan is the son of Bidar district senior Congress leader, Abdul Mannan Seth.

Earlier, Mr. Abdul Subhan the Managing Director of Falcon group was awarded the Hrudayavantha Award in the field of education at the 14th National Kannada Cultural Convention 2021 at the Ravindra Kalakshetra in Bengaluru.

Seth completed his schooling and pre-university education from Shaheen College in Bidar and steadily climbed up the ladder of success to gain a Masters’ Degree in Politics and International Relations from Keele University, United Kingdom.

He completed his BA, L.L.B. Degree from the School of Law, Christ University, Bangalore.

Seth is active in various fields, especially in Education, he was awarded Bharath Vidya Shiromani Award for Educational Excellence at New Delhi, Maulana Azad National Educational Excellence Award at Chennai, Best Entrepreneur by SYPA Chennai.

He has been a member of the Prime Minister’s 15 Point Programme, Government of Karnataka.

He founded the Falcon Group of Institutions, which has performed exceedingly well in NEET among all minority institutions in India.

He interned in the Ministry of External Affairs, in the Policy and Planning Division, Government of India, Office of Prime Minister of Turkey, Public Diplomacy, Ankara, Turkey and National Human Rights Commission of India, New Delhi.

He has also worked alongside the Managing Director, and Director of AGEE AXIM, DMCC DUBAI on Procurement of Bitumen Products from Iran and currently working alongside as Treasurer of Iqra Aid and Welfare Trust which runs community Hospital, schools, and college.