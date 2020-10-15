Director Zakariya Mohammed decodes how he made ‘ Halal Love Story’

Mumbai, Oct 15 : Director Zakariya Mohammed opened up about his new film, the Malayalam comedy drama Halal Love Story, saying he developed a thread of an idea into a full story and then decided to make the film.

This is his second directorial feature after the 2018 sports drama, “Sudani From Nigeria”, which was a critical and commercial success.

“Muhsin Parari and I were working on his directorial film, ‘Kakkathollayirathi Irupathi Onnu’, while we were in Calicut. I went for a commemorative programme of a late poet and I heard a speech. I got a thread of story for ‘Halal Love Story’ from the speech,” Mohammed recalled.

“It was about a poet from a particular area. I shared the story idea with Muhasin. Then, with our co-writer Ashif Kakkodi, we developed the thread of an idea into a full story, and decided to make it my second directorial effort,” the filmmaker added.

“Halal Love Story” stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Jojo Geeorge, Grace Antonry, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Soubin Shahir and Sharaf U Dheen in pivotal roles. The film released digitslly on the October 15 on Amazon Prime Video.

