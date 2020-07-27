Dirilis Ertugrul: Meet Engin Altan’s lookalike Mustafa Hanif

Karachi: A doppelganger of Engin Altan Duzyatan, a Turkish actor who played a leading role of Ertugrul Ghazi in the drama series “Dirilis Ertugrul” has recently been found in Karachi, Pakistan.

Resurrection: Ertugrul

The Turkish television series, Dirilis Erugrul is based on the life of Ertugrul, father of Ottoman Empire founder Osman I, and highlights the struggles of Kayi, a Turkic tribe that went on to establish one of the most powerful global empires in the Anatolia region. It is an action adventure series full of sword fights.

Dirilis Ertugrul on PTV

On the instruction of Pakistan PM, Imran Khan, the Turkish serial “Resurrection: Ertugrul” was dubbed and aired on PTV, after which it shot to fame in Pakistan.

Now a lookalike of Engin Altan, show’s leading role is spotted in Karachi.

Mustafa Hanif is a Pakistani YouTuber who got popularity on social media as “Pakistani Ertugrul”.

In an interview, Mustafa Hanif said: “My name is Mustafa and many people in my office had watched Diriliş: Ertuğrul before it even started airing on PTV. I was often told that I resemble the leading character of the serial but I never paid much heed to it. Then when my own family started watching the show and said the same, I watched it too and was shocked.”

Mustafa Hanif holds a master’s degree in International Relations and works for a private company. He runs his own YouTube channel and often upload videos related to tourism on it.

Now, Hanif has started uploading reviews of the serial on his platform. On his channel, he often seen redirecting the attention of viewers to the central message of the show.

Recently he also shared a video after which he got immense compliments from users. He also said that he desires to visit Turkey and want to meet the cast of the show, including Engin Altan, to whom he resembles with.