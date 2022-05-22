Disappointed in Hindus, Yati Narsinghanand announces ‘retirement’

Hate spewing right-wing leader Yati Narsinghanand, in a surprising move, announced his “retirement” from the politics of religion.

In a video that has surfaced on Twitter, the hardcore Hindutva leader, surrounded by other sanyasis, said that he takes responsibility for not being able to do anything when the former Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board JItendra Tyagi aka Wasim Rizvi was sent to jail for four months for hate speech.

The video was uploaded on May 19. Yati is seen “apologizing” for whatever he has said till now. “Will devote rest of my life as a devotee to Lord Shiva,” he can be heard saying.

“Now I will never say anything against Islam and Muslims, till now whatever I have spewed venom against Islam was my fault, I am sorry for this, next life will be spent only for the service of Mahadev”: Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati pic.twitter.com/ybdXGrx4yr — THE HINDUSTAN GAZETTE (@THGEnglish) May 21, 2022

Later on May 20, Yati Narsinghanand did a live stream on Youtube where on being asked about his alleged retirement, he said, “I am very disappointed by my Hindu brothers and sisters. I have gone to jail 33 times. I have been fighting for a Hindu Rastra for the last 25 years. But my Hindu brothers and sisters are not serious.”

He further said that the “war” against Muslims cannot be fought through social media. “Social media is not the right tool to fight the war. As long as there is no ground reality, as long as they (Hindus) do not take up arms against the police, or the government, then there is nothing I can do.”

Adding that he will now devote his focus on worship, he said, “Social media is fake support. For the last 25 years, we have failed to create strong support on land. We have failed to make them (Hindus) understand the problem. Hence we have decided we will worship Lord Shiva and hope that through this my Hindu brothers and sisters would understand what I was trying to say all this while and fight against those who are against Sanatan life.”