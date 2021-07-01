‘Disastrous mistake’: Actress-turned-politician Ramya opens up on Rahul Gandhi

South actress Divya Spandana aka Ramya who is also a former Lok Sabha member from Karnataka’s Mandya headed the Congress social media campaign in the 2019 general elections.

Post the elections and the result not in favour of Congress, Divya quit the social media wing and eventually politics too. This happened in June 2019 and Divya blamed the opposition parties for her exit from the party.

Recently, in an Instagram story, she shared about an incident where she made a ‘disastrous mistake’ that lead to severe trolling of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

In her Instagram story, she wrote, “Speaking of mistakes at work, I’d like to share with you a disastrous mistake I made.” She posted few pics of Rahul Gandhi’s tour of Germany.

Divya team posted few pics of RaGa who was walking through the Bundestag. But these pics went viral and the BJP trolled the Congress leader mercilessly. Taking responsibility, Divya tendered her resignation to Rahul Gandhi but he did not accept it and he suggested she be watchful the next time.

The incident dates back to August 2018, when Rahul Gandhi, the then Congress president, was on a visit to Germany with a group of former party MPs and photos of his tour of Bundestag museum in Berlin caused acute embarrassment to him.

“It went viral instantly – for all the wrong reasons. In no time the media picked it up. The trolls had ammunition – as usual, laughing and mocking him. He got trolled viciously for a mistake I had committed,” she said.

Ramya recalled that everyone in the party gave her “grief”, except for the “man caught in the storm”.

“Even we couldn’t resist retweeting this,” the BJP had said on its Twitter handle sharing photographs of Rahul staring blankly at nothing in museum.

Ramya said she had offered to resign after the incident, but Rahul had turned down the offer and only asked her to be careful next time.

“I was in tears. I had basically thrown him to the wolves. I really should have been fired. He was and still is such a good human being for letting it go,” she said.