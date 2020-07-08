Disclose whereabouts of KCR & his health condition; plea in HC

Hyderabad: Seeking direction to furnish the information about the whereabouts of the Chief Minister Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao, a TV anchor Naveen Kumar Chintapandu aka Teen Maar Mallanna had approached Telangana High court.

The petitioner had filed a writ petition also seeking interim directions to inform about the health condition of Chief Minister since KCR is not seen for the past 10 days. Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary Home of Telangana State have been made respondents. In the writ petition Mallanna told court that , last occasion where the chief minister had appeared

in public without wearing a mask was the birth centenary celebrations of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao on June 28 which was attended by more than one hundred persons. In that event, there was a gathering of more than 100 people

An unidentified student staged a flash protest near the entrance Pragathi Bhavan seeking the whereabouts of Chief Minister Telangana

The CM has not been seen by the public for the past ten days, which made people worry about his health condition in the present Covid-19 pandemic, In the petition he has also sought a interim petition to inform about the health condition.