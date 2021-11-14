Discoms may hike power tariff for all categories in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Southern (TSSPDCL) and Northern (TSNPDCL) discoms are planning to hike power tariffs for all categories in the state.

Domestic & non-domestic users, commercial and industrial sectors may require to pay as per the higher tariff if the hike is implemented.

The minimum hike in tariff is expected to be Re. 1 per unit for domestic users whereas, for the industrial sector, it is likely to be Rs. 6-7 per unit, Times of India reported.

The new rates will be applicable from April 1, 2022. The hike is expected to generate Rs. 3000 crore additional revenue for the discoms.

Last time, the hike was done in 2016. However, it was not applicable to consumers utilizing power below 200 units.