Discontent in UP Congress spills on to social media (IANS Special)

Lucknow, Nov 22 : Discontent in the UP Congress is now spilling over on to social media platforms and party leaders and workers are announcing their resignations on it.

In the past few days, party workers from various districts have put up posts about their departure from the party on Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp and the trickle of leaders out of the party is now turning into a steady stream.

“In any other party, this kind of situation would have alarm bells ringing but the Congress leadership refuses to take cognisance of what is happening here. Leaders leaving a party is an accepted norm but when workers begin to leave, it is time for introspection,” said expelled former Congress MP Santosh Singh.

Another expelled party leader Konark Dixit said, “Party workers are distressed over the manner in which thirty high command is ignoring the state of affairs in UP where elections are about 14 months away. A few individuals are steering party towards disaster and the leaders in Delhi are looking away,” he said.

Several Congress leaders who are concerned about the revolt like situation brewing in the state unit, have sent letters to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former president Rahul Gandhi but have neither got a response nor have been given an appointment.

“We have been seeking an appointment with Congress president since November last year but have not been granted one so far. The expulsion of ten senior party leaders in November 2019 was against the constitution of the Congress but no one is ready to listen to us,” said former MLC Haji Siraj Mehndi who was among those expelled.

When contacted, UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu did not respond to calls and none of the party spokesmen were willing to comment on the situation.

“We cannot hold brief for what is happening. It is only senior leaders who can comment on the matter,” said one of them.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.