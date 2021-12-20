Discounted price of T24 bus tickets to the Hyderabad Book Fair

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has announced a discounted rate over T24 tickets for people travelling to the Hyderabad Book Fair between December 18 to 27.

Prices of T24 tickets, valid for 24 hours from the time of issue, have been reduced by 20 percent for book lovers who wish to visit the 34th Hyderabad National Book Fair.

The TSRTC on November 2 had launched the T24 (Travel 24 hours) facility service, under which passengers can buy a ticket for Rs 100 and travel in TSRTC buses in the city for 24 hours.

The book fair kick-started on Saturday, December 18 till December 28, at Telangana Kala Bharti near NTR stadium.

The annual book fair has 250 bookstalls and several publishers across the country are likely to participate in the fair. It has been jointly organised by the fair society and the state government. The books are available in English, Urdu, Telugu, Sanskrit, and other languages.

The fair on weekdays is held from 2:30 pm to 8:30 pm and on Sunday and Saturday will be held from 12:30 noon to 9 pm including public holidays. Students will be given free entry after showing their ID cards.