Discover inspiring journey of Indigo Pilot Syeda Salva Fatima by joining zoom meet

Indigo pilot Syeda Salva Fatima’s journey from struggling to pay her fees to becoming one of the few Indian-Muslim commercial flight pilots is a source of inspiration for many individuals. On March 18, the Indian American Forum is conducting a zoom meet to discover details of her incredible journey.

Fatima who hails from Moghalpura in the old city of Hyderabad is the first commercial pilot from the city.

Family background of Indigo pilot Syeda Salva Fatima

Her father who worked at a local bakery struggled to make ends meet for his family. However, it did not stop her from dreaming big.

At one point of time during her schooling, she was on the verge of dropping out of class as her fees were unpaid. However, her principal decided to help her. During her intermediate, a botany professor paid her fees.

After intermediate, she appeared at the EAMCET coaching at an institute. However, when an instructor asked her ‘What will you like to become’, she replied, ‘a pilot’.

Although dismissed by many as a childish idea, Fatima’s determination to become a pilot caught the attention of editor of the Siasat Urdu Daily Zahid Ali Khan. In order to help her in realizing the dream, he offered moral and financial support to her.

In 2013, she obtained a CPL and became one of the four Muslim women in India to hold the license.

Underwent multi-engine training in New Zealand, type-rating in Bahrain

However, she faced a new obstacle when she needed a large amount of money to undergo multi-engine training and type-rating. The Telangana government then announced financial assistance of Rs 36 lakh for her training.

Fatima underwent multi-engine training in New Zealand and type-rating in Bahrain. Today, she is an Indigo pilot and an inspiration to many.

To discover more details of the inspiring journey of Syeda Salva Fatima, the first commercial pilot from Hyderabad, join the Indian American Forum’s Zoom meet on March 18 at 8 am IST (10:30 EST).