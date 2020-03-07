Discovery launches dance challenge ahead of ‘Into the wild’

A+ A-

New Delhi: Ahead of the telecast of Discovery Channel’s ‘Into the Wild’ which will feature British adventurer Bear Grylls with southern superstar Rajinikanth, the channel launched a dance challenge to boost the excitement of the fans.

The channel urged people to take part in the challenge by tweeting, “A mass celebration, all over the nation! Join the party by taking the challenge. Download the song from http://discoverychannel.co.in/thalaivaondiscovery and share your dance moves with #ThalaivaOnDiscovery. Tune in to the show on 23 March at 8 PM. @BearGrylls @Rajinikanth.”

The host of the show Bear Grylls was quick to respond and join the challenge as he replied, “Count me in!!” and completed his tweet with the hashtags of #loveIndia, #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls, and #thalaivaondiscovery.

Earlier last month, the channel released a teaser of the episode and announced that it will premiere on March 23 at 8 pm.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth becomes the second Indian personality to be featured on Grylls’ survival show.

The episode with Prime Minister Modi was aired last year in August.