Disha APP: AP state launches app, gets first Disha PS for woman

Rajahmundry: Since the brutal gang rape and murder of Doctor in Hyderabad city limits has shocked the nation with its inhumane criminal nature, AP has become the first state in the country to enact a law for awarding capital punishment to the criminals convicted of rape and murder of women and children.

Under this Disha Act, the courts shall have to complete the trial within 21 days.

AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday have inaugurated the first Disha police station at Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh in the presence of Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha and DGP of Andhra Pradesh D Gautam Sawang.

The Disha Police Stations will exclusively deal with issues related to woman and the cases shall be solved within 21 days from the day of reporting the incident to the police station.

CM Reddy also said that his government is giving top priority to the safety of women and vulnerable sections of the society.

The Disha Act will ensure justice along with boosting confidence among the women in the state.

The AP government is planning to set up a total of 18 Disha police stations across all the 13 districts including five stations in AP’s urban areas.

DSP, ASP, inspectors and sub-inspectors are appointed at every Disha police station.

The government will also appoint 13 Public Prosecutors to deal with the women related cases under Disha Act.

“Over 30 police officers have been undergoing special training in Rajahmundry to deal with the cases of violence against women and other counselling techniques”, he added.