Disha case: SC-appointed inquiry commission to step up probe

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court-appointed three-member Inquiry Commission dealing with the deaths of the four accused persons in rape and murder case of a veterinarian doctor at Chattanpally in the outskirts of Hyderabad, is pacing up the process of inquiry. The Commission will now commence physical hearings of the witnesses in Hyderabad.

So far, it had held 16 virtual hearings in view of the COVID-19 situation and passed orders in 24 applications filed by the police officials involved in the incident. The commission completed the collection of records and is moving onto evidence recording phase.

A total of 1333 affidavits from general public, 103 affidavits were received from the police officials, government officials, witnesses and doctors. Voluminous record of the investigation by the SIT, CDRs, medical reports, Forensic and ballistic Reports and other records were also collected.

Now, the commission has directed the state government to present its evidence before the chairman and members at high court on Saturday, August 21 at 11:30 am. After presiding over the virtual hearing, the commission will examine 18 witnesses from August 26 for three days.

The commission, led by former Supreme Court judge Justice VS Sirpurkar and comprising former judge of Bombay High Court RP Sondurbaldota and former CBI director DR Karthikeyan inquire into the deaths in an encounter with police of four persons accused of raping and murdering Disha (pseudonym given to the victim).